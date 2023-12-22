ICBC is asking drivers to use cation when on the road, as December sees more crashes than any other month in BC.

In a release ICBC said that over the Christmas holidays and New Year’s each year, 457 people are injured and two people are killed in 1,772 crashes in BC.

Some tips provided include preparing your vehicle for winter conditions, reducing speeds, keeping eyes on the road, being alert in parking lots, taking a break during long trips, and to plan ahead if celebrations include alcohol or other drugs.

During the Christmas holidays in the North Central region, which includes the Cariboo, 16 people are injured in 78 crashes on average each year.

On average for New Year’s, seven people are injured in 47 crashes in the North Central region each year.

More information on driving safe during the holidays can be found on ICBC’s website here.