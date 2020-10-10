The Green Party of B.C. will have a local in the 100 Mile House area as their candidate in the 2020 provincial election.

David Laing, originally from Hamilton, Ontario, moved to the 100 Mile House area four years ago but has been helping out on a farm in the area for the last 14 years.

“I’ve always had a passion for the environment, and I’ve always cared very much for people. These are two things that are core values of mine,” Laing said. “If folks want a candidate that is going to look after the wilderness in the Cariboo region, I am definitely the candidate for them.”

Laing said that when it comes down to big issues in the riding, there is plenty.

“I think the two major issues are with climate change and the more serve forest fires in the area,” he said. “I think we really need to take that seriously and look at we can protect our communities and make forests less flammable. How can we manage them in ways that mitigate the risk of extreme forest fires? That is one thing that I think is a very important concern for this region.”

Laing added that having proper care for seniors is another concern for him.

“I know the Cariboo-Chilcotin has a population that is ageing, and I think we have a lack of infrastructure and a serious need for an increase in spending and capacity for seniors in our community. That’s something that if elected, I am going to try and make sure happens.”

Laing is running against Scott Andrews, James Buckley, Lorne Doerkson, and Katya Potekhina in the October 24th provincial election.