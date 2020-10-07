The Libertarian Party has thrown its hat into the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding for the provincial election.

James Buckley, who lives in 100 Mile House, will be running as the party’s first-ever candidate in the riding.

“Our government right now is doing absolutely nothing for anybody, except for raising the cost of living, and I am totalling against that,” Buckley said. “I’m also open for a smaller government, lower taxes, and ending all monopolies, so ridding us of ICBC, and hydro, gas, just going free enterprise.”

Buckley said that he would want to see the government get back to where they were 15 years ago before the last two governments killed the province’s natural resource sector.

“Bringing logging back. The Liberals and the NDP have completely killed it, which has taken thousands of jobs out of our region. Not just in forestry but the trickle-down effect to hotels, the food industry,” he said. “Our actual economy in the Cariboo-Chilcotin has just taken a beating because of the mismanagement of natural resources and now COVID, so we have to find a way of rebuilding our economy.”

Buckley will be running against Scott Andrews (BC NDP), Lorne Doerkson (BC Liberal Party), Katya Potekhina (Independent), David Laing (BC Green Party) in the October 24th provincial election.