Earlier this week Scott Andrews was acclaimed the candidate for the BC NDP in Cariboo-Chilcotin for the October 24th provincial election.

The last few years Andrews has been living in Victoria but does have family ties in the South Cariboo where he has spent a lot of his time.

Andrews said his grandfather worked for BC Tel installing hydro poles and his family has a residence between 70 and 100 Mile House so he is familiar with the region.

“Every year I’ve spent time there, Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. I have life-long friends in Lone Butte. I’ve spent a lot of time living, exploring, and working in and around 100 Mile House so I’ve seen the challenges of 100 Mile House. I understand the impacts of the struggles of the forestry industry and I’ve seen the Socio-Economic challenges in 100 Mile House and I spent some time in Williams Lake as well, so I would say I’m not a complete stranger and it’s a region that I’m intimately familiar with, and would be able to represent well in a John Horgan BC NDP government”.

We asked Andrews what he thought some of the key issues are in this riding.

“There’s a lot, I think the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted issues around Healthcare and Seniors care. I believe that families are looking to make sure that their Healthcare Systems are up to date, that there’s access to Doctors. I believe generally affordability is tough and getting people working so I think investments in childcare are what people are looking for. The Forestry sector downturn I believe is something that people are worried about”.

Andrews has been active politically for many years and ran federally for the NDP in Vancouver-Quadra in 2015.