The third Rooftop Campout for muscular dystrophy at the Williams Lake Canadian Tire was a success.

From February 23rd to the 25th, Firefighters from the Williams Lake Fire Department camped out to mimic the daily battle people with muscular dystrophy face, while also raising money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada Regional Advisor and Williams Lake Firefighter, Dereck Sulentich says they’re happy with the outcome this year.

“We didn’t really have a fundraising goal, but compared to two years ago, kind of blew that out of the water.’ says Sulentich.

“Right now, we’re still sort of tallying things up. We’re sitting at over $18,000 and we still have around $5,000 worth of auction items, gift cards, gift certificates to auction off so yea, amazing.”

Sulentich added that the support from the community was also amazing, having the Mayor and MLA stop by for a visit, live entertainment, with businesses giving their support through providing food.

They did have one notable experience, where they got a call from Councillor Flaspohler about one of the outhouses blowing off the roof, which he says put a whole new spin on a “poop storm”.

Sulentich says the temperatures weren’t bad, with it reaching as low as minus 3 or 4, but says the wind definitely gave them some troubles.