It’s a boy!

Northern Health has confirmed Quesnel’s New Year’s Baby was born today (Monday) at GR Baker Memorial Hospital at 3:28 a.m.

Baby Noah was born to parents Samantha and Dayton of Quesnel, weighing eight pounds, three ounces.

According to the Province, Noah was the most popular baby name in 2023.

Northern Health’s first baby of the year was born in Prince George.

Baby Holland was born at UHNBC at 1:04 this morning to parents Amy and Jaden Janzen of Burns Lake, weighing six pounds, eight ounces.

In Interior Health, the health authority’s New Year’s Baby was born in Kelowna.