High concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air has led to an Air Quality Advisory in Quesnel.

It was issued this (Thursday) morning by Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with Northern Health.

Gavin King is an Air Quality Meteorologist.

“The provincial target is 25 micrograms per cubic meters over a 24 hour period. Currently the reading in Quesnel is 35.1, so significantly over the provincial objective. That is primarily driven by extremely cold weather, lots of wood fires heating in the area and very, very still air. There is no wind right now in Quesnel, and the contamination in the bowl that surrounds Quesnel is just not leaving.”

King says that could change once the weather changes.

“I am expecting that moving into tomorrow with the warmer temperatures and likely snow coming in that a lot of that will clear, and I will be re-evaluating the advisory tomorrow.”

King says the advisory is more of a concern for people that are compromised.

“Yes, definitely. It’s generally people who already have challenges with breathing, those who have a flu or COVID-19 exposure or asthma, people who are already vulnerable to challenging breathing conditions.”

He says the best thing for those people to do is to stay inside if possible.