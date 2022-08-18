- Advertisement -

The City of Quesnel will be getting some money from the provincial government to support local projects to reduce emissions and to help prepare for climate change.

Director of Finance Kari Bolton broke the news at this week’s Council meeting.

“In 2022, the city will receive 107 thousand dollars to support these initiatives. We’ll review the projects during budget time. The city is required to give 20 percent towards the projects but that can be staff time or additional funding on those projects.”

Bolton said the city’s greenhouse gasses were down last year.

“They were 1,167 cubic tonnes in 2021, which was down by 7.9 percent from 2020.”

Bolton said the main reason for the decline was that less diesel was used because it was a light snow year.