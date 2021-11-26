Seven Cariboo Chilcotin School District Schools and one independent school in Williams Lake are listed as having potential COVID-19 exposures since November 12th.

Interior Health says the following School District 27 schools have had potential exposures in the past two weeks:

Marie Sharpe Elementary, Williams Lake – Nov. 15th-19th

Mountainview Elementary, Williams Lake – Nov. 15th

Nesika Elementary, Williams Lake – Nov. 12th

Chilcotin Road Elementary, Williams Lake – Nov 12th, 15th-19th

Cataline Elementary, Williams Lake – Nov. 15th-17th

Lake City Secondary (Williams Lake Campus), Williams Lake – Nov. 12th, 19th

150 Mile Elementary, 150 Mile House – Nov. 17th-19th

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Williams Lake is also listed for potential exposures between November 16th and 18th.

According to Interior Health, when a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation as a result of a COVID-19 exposure. Interior Health posts exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious, and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.