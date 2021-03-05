The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with Northern Health, issued the Air Quality Advisory because there are high concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.

The average reading in Quesnel over the past 24 hours is 62.2 micrograms per cubic metre.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50.

By comparison the reading in Williams Lake is just 20.7 and it is 26.9 in Prince George.

The advisory is expected to remain in place until there is some rain or there is some dust suppression.

Individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma are the most vulnerable to the dust and will notice it the most.