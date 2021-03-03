Quesnel City Council’s bid to host the 2024 BC Winter Games has been granted a stay of execution.

City Councillor Mitch Vik, the Chair of the Executive Committee, says the city has been given some more time to iron out a few of the necessary details.

“The Society, after learning about the challenges the city had faced obtaining the necessary support, generously agreed to grant an extension to our bid submission until March 15th. The Executive Committee directed Manager Johnson to send a letter to the School District, which occurred on February 20th, in the hopes of obtaining the necessary letter of support thereby salvaging the bid.”

As for an update on that, Johnson didn’t provide much.

“The update I would provide is that it is still a work in progress. We are hopeful that we can come to a successful conclusion on it, but it is still a work in progress at this point in time.”

The City withdrew its bid back on February 16th after it failed to get the necessary letter of support from the two unions in the School District, CUPE and the Quesnel District Teachers Association.

Those unions, while supporting the idea of hosting the games, balked at it because some of their members who won’t be available to volunteer at the games and were going to lose two days pay.

They also expressed concern that there wasn’t enough time to iron out those details.