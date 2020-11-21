Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

An employee at the Donex Pharmacy in 100 Mile House has tested positive for COVID-19.

Donex Pharmacy & The Screamin’ Reel said in a public service announcement that the employee’s work was contained behind plexiglass and they did not have prolonged contact with customers.

The store has added further measures to isolate any customers from any possible risk, and they are actively cleaning the store from top to bottom.

The store will remain open, although the pharmacy will is closed temporarily until at least next week.