Williams Lake RCMP is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing youth.

Police said Angel Emile was last seen at around midnight on Wednesday, October 21st.

Emile is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 75 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black Skechers shoes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP.

Police are also looking for Amber Wuetz who was last seen in Williams Lake the week of October 21st.

Corporal Sam Nakatsu said Police are looking to speak with her and confirm her well being.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP.