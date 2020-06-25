20 new COVID-19 cases in BC, including public school teacher in Fraser Health
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 19 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the province and 1 epidemiologically-linked case.
Northern Health has not reported any new cases in over two weeks.
The provincial total is now 2,869, including 179 active cases.
15 individuals remain in hospital, 7 of whom are in critical care.
There have been 2 more deaths, and 173 British Columbians have now passed away since the start of the pandemic.
2,517 test-positive cases have fully recovered – nearly 88%.
One of today’s test-positive cases occurred in a teacher at a public school in Fraser health.
Dr. Henry also acknowledged the shift to phase 3 of the BC Restart Plan, explaining more businesses may be able to reopen.
The breakdown by health authority:
- 970 in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 1504 in the Fraser Health region
- 131 in Island Health region
- 199 in Interior Health
- 65 in Northern Health