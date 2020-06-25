(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 19 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the province and 1 epidemiologically-linked case.

Northern Health has not reported any new cases in over two weeks.

The provincial total is now 2,869, including 179 active cases.

15 individuals remain in hospital, 7 of whom are in critical care.

There have been 2 more deaths, and 173 British Columbians have now passed away since the start of the pandemic.

2,517 test-positive cases have fully recovered – nearly 88%.

One of today’s test-positive cases occurred in a teacher at a public school in Fraser health.

Dr. Henry also acknowledged the shift to phase 3 of the BC Restart Plan, explaining more businesses may be able to reopen.

The breakdown by health authority: