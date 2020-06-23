Health Canada is warning people not to buy products that claim to prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19. The health agency says that includes drugs, natural health products, homeopathic products, and medical devices. The agency has received reports of people selling these products that make “false or misleading” claims and is taking action to address them, including removing them from websites.

These reports include a wide range of products that have been found to be associated with false and misleading claims including some masks, colloidal silver, some disinfectants, plant-based elixirs and formulas, hand sanitizers, Chaga mushroom blends, ultraviolet lamps, and oregano oil.

The agency advises if you have purchased one of these products, immediately stop taking it and contact a health professional.