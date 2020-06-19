100 Mile RCMP say a response to an accident led to firearms charges in an incident overnight (June 19. )

Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident near Mcmista road on Highway 24 at about 230 am. The vehicle was in the ditch and the three occupants were acting suspiciously according to the anonymous complainant. They also had backpacks with items such as bolt cutters.

The complainant was able to name one of the men. Two of the suspects were detained and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident. One was found to have a homemade firearm and ammunition, the other had a small amount of methamphetamine.

Police say one of the males refused medical treatment, and the other was taken to hospital for treatment, then taken to cells. The driver was not located but is known to the police. The vehicle was seized for further investigation and may have been stolen from another area and contain stolen property.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile detachment or CrimeStoppers.