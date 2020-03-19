Gail Roth, an Air Quality Meteorologist with the Ministry of Environment, says it has been fairly dusty in Quesnel all week…

“We did issue an advisory yesterday but took it off because conditions improved in the afternoon but unfortunately this morning they were back up again so we will likely leave this one on for the next couple of days.”

Roth says road traction material from the winter months is the reason for the levels in Quesnel and she expects that it should get better with a change in the weather, specifically some precipitation, which is expected on Sunday.

The 24-hour PM-10 level in Quesnel is at 54 micrograms per cubic metre right now and the province typically issues an advisory at 50.

Williams Lake is sitting at 40.2 micrograms per cubic metre, not quite high enough for an advisory.