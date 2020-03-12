Quesnel’s Board of Education has given itself a boost in pay.

Trustees also voted in a new stipend policy.

Secretary-Treasurer Jennifer Woolends explains…

“This year they just changed their policy…it used to be tied to BC Consumer Price Index as well as recent wage settlements, they’ve now just tied it to recent union settlements, with their two unions CUPE and the Quesnel District Teachers Association, so it’s just putting it alignment with their staff.”

Woolends says the increase was 1.875 percent, effective July 1st…

“So the Chairperson would be roughly 281 dollar increase for next year, it would be roughly 260 for the Vice Chair and 238 dollars for the Trustees.”

Looking back at previous years, Trustees didn’t take a pay raise last year, there was a 2 percent bump in 2018, 1.9 percent in 2017, zero in 2016, 0.9 percent in 2015 and there was also no raise in 2013.

Prior to the increases this year, the Chair made $15,008 dollars annually, the Vice Chair $13,841, and Trustees earned roughly $12,673.