A Quesnel cowgirl is a Canadian barrel racing champion !

Brooke Wills, who now lives in Kamloops, won the title at the Canadian Finals in Red Deer over the weekend.

After finishing dead last on opening night last week, Wills finished strong winning two of the final three go rounds and placing second in the other, for more than 34 thousand dollars in earnings.

She went into the finals with 25 thousand dollars so not a bad year’s work.

Taylor Manning, who has ties to 140 Mile, won just over 23 thousand dollars at the finals and finished the year with nearly 50 thousand dollars in total earnings for third place overall.