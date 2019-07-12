BC Housing says the project should be completed by July of next year.

The three-storey building, on Elliott Street in West Quesnel, will include 32-units that will be self-contained, with private bathrooms and kitchens.

The Quesnel Shelter & Support Society will provide 24-hour service to help residents transition to independence and recovery through social skills training, and access to community services and support groups.

Melany McDonald is the Society’s Executive Director…

“Everyone needs a home. “We’re proud to help create safe, supportive homes for our community’s most vulnerable. It’s amazing to see how lives can change for the better with a safe place to stay, regular meals and wellness support.”

Residents will also have a meal program with a community kitchen and activities that include cultural programming.

Four of the homes will be support recovery units, funded and managed by Northern Health.

Support services will be provided to residents with addiction issues.