Escalating diplomatic dispute lies entirely with Canada, according to Chinese official

The current dispute between Canada and China is being called the worst ever by a former ambassador. In a report from CTV, Guy Saint-Jacques said it is an “unprecedented situation.” Saint-Jacques was ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016. Relations between the countries have been deteriorating since the arrest of Huawei’s CFO in Vancouver last December. There are still two Canadians being detained in China in was is believed to be retaliation.

The opioid crisis continues to get worse in Canada

New statistics show that someone in Canada suffers an opioid-related death every two hours. That is according to the Government of Canada data which also said almost all of the deaths are accidental and over 70 per cent are fentanyl-related. Over three-quarters of the victims were men and most were middle-aged.

Feds to make tough decisions if they decide to continue with Pharmacare plan

There will be some financial obstacles for the Liberals if they want to implement the suggested pharmacare plan. The CBC reported the feds will either have to get some provinces to take smaller transfers or treat all the provinces the same, which would double the cost of the program. It is estimated to cost $15 million annually.

U.S. accused Iran of attacking two oil tankers

Two oil tankers attacked in the Middle East are raising fears of war between the U.S. and Iran. It is believed they were hit by torpedoes or mines. The Pentagon released footage of what it claimed to be an Iranian boat removing an unexploded mine from one of the ships hauls. Iran says there is no evidence to back the accusations.