100 Mile House Fire/Rescue has welcomed their 2019 recruits to the team.

The new members have just completed over 90 hours of training to qualify as on-call firefighters.

Roger Hollander, chief of 100 Mile Fire Rescue said, “They trained in all different tactics. From fire behavior, ladders, firefighter safety, emergency scene traffic, and control. We even did basic live fire techniques. These folks are now to respond to callouts and emergencies in a limited fashion, and we’re excited to have them.”

Hollander says the new firefighters will continue their training to reach the national fires association professional firefighters qualifications and other disciplines such as rescue and medical courses. He says they are always looking for recruits, and anyone interested should visit the departments’ website.