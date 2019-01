South Cariboo Search and Rescue is holding their annual Avalanche awareness day today (Saturday, Jan. 12)

The event will be held at the Groups training hall on Horse Lake road, starting at 10 am. The open house is to let members and the public get some practice with avalanche equipment.

Talks will cover avalanche preparedness, talks about traveling through avalanche areas and reading the terrain.

The open house continues until 2 PM, and everyone is welcome.