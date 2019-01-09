100 Mile RCMP arrested a man who was driving erratically and attempted to escape traffic services.

A Central Cariboo Traffic member attempted to stop the vehicle Wednesday (Jan. 9) afternoon for an infraction while heading southbound on Highway 97 near the north entrance to the 103 Mile subdivision.

“The vehicle was being driven erratically and stopped twice for Police, but then attempted to make an illegal U-turn on the hill near the start of the double lanes with traffic oncoming northbound,” said S/Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

“The vehicle made contact with the patrol vehicle and was stopped near that location.”

Nielsen says 100 Mile RCMP were called in to assist and the man, who is known to police, was arrested. A vehicle search turned up an unsecured firearm, other weapons, and drugs.

The man currently remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial court Thursday, Jan. 10.

RCMP ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.