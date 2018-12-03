Quesnel’s Board of Education has been assured that it will have more input into possible changes to the province’s funding formula.

Chair Gloria Jackson says they heard from the Ministry of Education a few times this past weekend in Vancouver during a School Trustee academy…

“The indication from what we heard from them is Boards of Education and Districts will have some opportunity to give feedback once they release the draft report, and it sounds like the draft report will be out possibly by the end of the year.”

Jackson says they have no idea at this point what the new funding formula might look like, but she says there are a few things Quesnel’s Board would like to see…

“There are some things that are certainly important to us. Certainly special needs funding, we are one of the Districts that receives the rural education enhancement fund, so what does that look like, that’s important. And just different areas, transportation, just different areas that we find in our own districts, aboriginal education, different avenues. We have vulnerable students in our district, how do we target funds to support them in the best way.”

Jackson says professional development, how do we support our teachers and our staff with professional development so that they are our best resource, is also very important.