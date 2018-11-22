The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce has a new initiative for shopping local this holiday season.

Chamber executive director Shelly Morton says the initiative hopes to encourage people to shop here and support local business. “It’s a shop local initiative, but its also to give some prizes and money away to people in the Cariboo.”

Shoppers in the 100 Mile area can pick up a card at one of the over 50 retailers that are participating, and then for any purchase over five dollars, they receive a stamp. Once the card is filled, they can drop it off at the chamber office to be entered in the prize draw.

Morton says the Grand contest prize is 500 dollars in chamber bucks, which can be spent as cash in participating businesses.

There are also gift certificates and other prizes that have been donated by South Cariboo Businesses. The contest is on now and runs till December 21st.