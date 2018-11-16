A Quesnel woman, convicted of animal cruelty in BC back in 2015, has now pled guilty to a charge in Alberta.

Karin Adams pled guilty in Red Deer Court to a charge of Impersonating a Police Officer and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which amounted to time served, and three years probation.

She also has to pay a one hundred dollar fine.

A charge of Interfering with Property under $5,000, which in this case included dogs, was withdrawn.

Adams was arrested by Innisfail RCMP back in July after police say they seized eight dogs from a hotel room.

Police say they received a separate complaint about a woman, claiming to be working with the police as an animal control professional, who tried to take a person’s dog.

Karin Adams and her daughter Catherine were convicted of animal cruelty in Houston, B.C. back in 2015 following an SPCA investigation.

Part of their sentence was a 20-year ban on owning animals.