The community is invited to celebrate fall and active living through Sunday’s (Oct. 21) Harvest Run/Walk/Bike event in Williams Lake.

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex recreation coordinator Denise Skarra says there will be baskets of locally grown food available to win among other prizes for participants who complete the 5 or 10 km route.

“All community members are welcome to come out and enjoy a stroll in the city, walking, riding or even running with the entire family,” Skarra adds.

“All types of active transportation are welcome, such as strollers, wagons, roller skates, bikes, wheelchairs, and walkers.”

The free event starts at 11 am at the Complex.