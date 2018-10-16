Controlled Pile burns of wood debris are planned for Walker Valley near 108 Mile Ranch. The burns will begin October 18th and will run until November 30th.

The 108 Greenbelt commission is coordinating the burns with the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department and the CRD. The burns will remove the debris from the fuel management work that was done last winter.

The CRD says the piles will be closely watched and burning will only be held under the right conditions. Smoke and some flames from the piles may be seen at times from the 108.