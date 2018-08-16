The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene of a diesel spill at Husky located on Highway 97 South.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson says they arrived to the scene at 11:30 a.m.

“When we responded we found that approximately 400 liters of diesel fuel had been spilled from the Husky station down the Highway and down Mackenzie,” he said.

“Our crews responded promptly and they were able to stop the spill from going much further and we’re currently in the clean-up stages.”

Peterson says that members used sand brought in by City Works as well as an absorbent that picks the diesel off of concrete.

Owner Parm Klar said that a coach bus which apparently had two fuel tanks and did not have the gas cap on on the other side was fueling in on the one side but spilling out on the other.

He said it was the customer behind the vehicle in question who alerted staff as it had left the scene.

“Within five minutes we closed the spill area and called 9-1-1,” Klar said noting that the station used whatever absorbent they had on hand, running out to buy even more before arrival of the WLFD.

“We’re closed for business now because we have to clean the scene. It was a bad day for us.”

“People make mistakes but please be responsible for your mistake-they just took off.”

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating and a remediation team from the Ministry of Environment will be attending to determine if any remediation work needs to take place.