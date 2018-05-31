It’s a disease that an estimated 1 in 340 Canadians live with.

That’s one of the reasons why the MS Society of BC and Yukon Division will be holding workshops in the Cariboo.

Lonnie Facchina, Communications Co-ordinator for the Northern Regional Chapterwill be giving these workshops and explains the focus of them.

“MS is a disease that has a lot of symptoms and one of them is mood changes and depression and anxiety. So i talk about mood changes, what causes them and offer some tools to manage them”.

Facchina said they encourage people living with Multiple Sclerosis to bring their loved ones if gthey live with somebody who is getting frustrated with these mood changes so that they can learn that it’s nothing personal, it’s part of the disease process and how to manage it.

To sign up for this workshop or for more information you can call 1-800-268-7582 extension 7259 or by email Lonnie.Facchina@mssociety.ca

The first MS workshop will be held this saturday in Williams Lake at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre and monday in Quesnel at Dunrovin Park Lodge.

MS is one of the most common neurological diseases affecting young adults in Canada.