Home field advantage was definitely in play at the North Central Zone Track and Field meet at Correlieu Secondary School in Quesnel.

Bazil Spencer was a triple gold medal winner in Senior Boys.

He won the 400 and 800 metres as well as the high jump with a near record-setting performance.

Spencer’s winning jump of 1.85 metres was just shy of the 1.88 record set back in 1988.

Spencer Dent and Alex Berlinguette, also from Correlieu, won the 110-metre hurdles and triple jump respectively.

For Senior girls…Mason Hawkridge won the hammer throw and Annabelle Lalonde the javelin.

For Junior Boys…Ryan Pugh from Quesnel Junior School won gold in the long jump and was part of the first place 4×100 metre relay team, along with Rylan Murphy, Andrew Armstrong and Evan Fisher.

Christopher Henderson, from QJS, won the 100 metre hurdles and Jaden Knight, from Peter Skene Ogden in 100 Mile House, won gold in the javelin and silver in the discus.

Hailey Mcnabb, also from PSO in 100 Mile, won gold in Junior Girls high-jump.

There were three Quesnel champions for Junior Girls.

Megan Strand captured gold in the 800 metres and 1500.

Tatum Mueller won the 80-metre hurdles and Kara Hansen was first in the shot put.

And Quesnel Junior athletes dominated the Bantam division.

Starting off with the girls, Ruby Nicholas captured three events…the 800, 1500 and 3000 metres.

Reese Jacobsen won the 100 and 200 metres while Lidia Solecki won the 90-metre hurdles and triple jump for Grade 8’s.

Emma Blair captured the 200 metre hurdles and broke a record in the process with a time of 34.18 seconds.

The old mark was 34.85, set by Riley Telford from QJS, in 2016.

Olivia Momer won double gold with the longest throws in both the discus and hammer throw.

Baillie Jackson won gold in the high-jump.

For Bantam Boys…Kyle Eggert will need room in his trophy case.

He won the shot put, discus and hammer throw and was the runner-up in the javelin.

Eggert is from QJS as is Joshua Tilsner who the 400-metres and Linden Spencer who was first in the high-jump.

Raiden Lainchbury from Lake City Secondary in Williams Lake won gold in the Bantam Boys triple jump and was a silver medal winner in the 100 metre hurdles.

And his teammate, Abraham Meier, was the runner-up in the 3000 metres.