The District of 100 Mile House has been working with local clubs and recreation stakeholders to develop a master plan for the 99 mile area. The plan will help guide recreation development in the area and improve recreation facilities, access and tourism.

Mayor Mitch Campsall says “We want to make the 99 Mile Area an even better recreation destination for residents and visitors.”

All residents are invited to an open house to learn more about the recommendations and to add comments and ideas that will help form the final plan. The open house will take place on Monday February 5th from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the curling club lounge at 175 Wrangler way.