In response to community concerns, BC Housing will issue a request for proposals (RFP) to invite qualified non-profit societies to submit proposals to operate a proposed new supportive housing project.

The public information session that was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Quesnel & District Seniors’ Centre has been postponed until the operator is selected.

The proposed new supportive housing development would be located on the 300 block of Elliott Street, with 28 self-contained units for people at risk of homelessness, eight shelter beds and four supportive recovery units, as well as programming space.

BC Housing has been searching for a new location for the shelter services offered at Seasons House since 2012, due to both structural compromises and community concern over the current location being in a high-traffic tourist area.

Representatives from BC Housing, Northern Health, the City of Quesnel, the Quesnel Shelter & Support Society and community partners are working together through the Caring for People with Addictions Committee to review existing resources for those suffering from addiction issues in Quesnel. The committee is seeking a new location for the drop-in services currently provided at Seasons House.

No clinical services for the general public will be provided at the proposed site on Elliott Street. All support services will be for residents at the future Elliot Street location only.

BC Housing is working with the City of Quesnel and key stakeholders to ensure this much-needed supportive housing project continues to move forward.