The 51st Annual Little Britches Rodeo comes busting out of the chute tomorrow and sunday morning at the Outriders Grounds in 100 Mile House.

In addition to all the regular events, both days will have something extra special planned as well.

Little Britches Rodeo Organizer Denis Little explains.

‘Saturday we’re celebrating Canada’s 150th Birthday. Saturday is also our food bank day and we encourage people to bring non-perishable food items for our food bank and Sunday is kind of a rodeo tradition to be tough enough to wear pink”.

Gates will open for Little Britches Rodeo fans between 8 and 8:30 with performances to start saturday and sunday mornings at 9.