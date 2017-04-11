RCMP in 100 Mile house were recently called to a report of a road rage incident southbound on HWY 97.

CPL Brian Lamb with the 100 Mile House RCMP says 2 males become involved in a dispute after incidents of tailgating on April.8th.

“One of the drivers motioned to the other driver to pull over to likely settle the incident physically. Once both drivers pulled over to the side of the road one of the drivers actually produced an axe.”

Lamb says upon seeing the axe the other driver left and called the RCMP.

The driver who produced the axe was located, stopped, and subsequently arrested as a result of the incident but after speaking with both drivers charges were not requested.

The axe was turned over and seized by RCMP.