Williams Lake is going to be well represented Saturday at a biathlon meet in Prince George.

The Stampede City will be represented by 10 cadets, seven from the Sea Cadets and three from the army cadets.

Stewart Wells, a former competitor, leads the group and says there was a late change to when and where the competition is being held…”we were competing on Sunday, originally in Quesnel, and then they ended up moving us because some of the other teams in the province couldn’t get registered in time for the Sunday one. They got a competition thrown together for us to go up and compete at Otway in Prince George on Saturday”

After being away from the competition for a few years, Williams Lake returned last year under Stewart and in their first year back, they won three gold in the zones and two bronze medals in the provincials.