Williams Lake seems to be the place to buy Lotto Max tickets in 2024.

A ticket purchased for last night’s (Friday) Lotto Max draw matched all four numbers on the Extra Prize to win $500,000.

The winning extra numbers were 30, 65, 70, and 84.

This is the second big Lotto Max win to come from Williams Lake in a month, after a Williams Lake ice cream shop owner won $274,000 on the February 16th draw.

In addition to the $500,000 win on the Extra Prize, a ticket purchased on PlayNow matched six of seven numbers plus the bonus to win $156,357.40.

The winning numbers for the main prize were 22, 24, 31, 33, 39, 45, and 46, with 2 as the bonus number.

The full prize breakdown can be found here.