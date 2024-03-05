Subscribe to Local News

Williams Lake ice cream shop owner claims $274,000 Lotto Max windfall

By Pat Matthews
Photo supplied by BC Lottery Corporation.

Talk about two scoops of awesome!

A Williams Lake ice cream shop owner is $274,000 richer after claiming the February 16th Lotto Max draw

John Bennetts, the owner of The Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop was shopping at the Handi Mart on McKinnon Road when he decided to pick up a few lottery tickets.

He was at home when he scanned his ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! App and discovered the big win.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this is amazing,’” recalled Bennetts. “It took me the whole day to comprehend it!”

Bennetts couldn’t wait to share the news with his son.

“He was very much in shock!”

He plans to celebrate his win with family during an upcoming trip to Vancouver Island and looks forward to focusing on his ice cream business.

“This win guarantees my retirement. Now I can play at my ice cream business and not rely on it. It’s unbelievable!”

