The Under-15 Tier 3 male hockey provincials will get underway in Quesnel on Sunday. The host team will play twice, against Kelowna in the morning at 10-45 at the West Fraser Centre, and then again at night against Nelson starting at 8 o’clock. Terrace is also on their schedule on Monday. The playoffs will take place on Wednesday. A total of 9 teams are taking part. Several other Cariboo hockey teams are kicking off their provincials this weekend as well.

Quesnel is at the under-18 tier 3 provincials in Nelson and will play their first game on Sunday morning against Terrace.

The Williams Lake under-15 tier 2 team is at provincials in Salmon Arm and will open on Sunday against Cranbrook.

The 100 Mile House under-13 tier 4 team will play Nelson on Sunday to kick off their provincials in Revelstoke.

The Quesnel under-13 tier 3 team is at provincials in Aldergrove.

The tournament starts on Sunday but they are idle and will play the Arbutus Club out of Vancouver on Monday.

More information can be found at https://www.bchockey.net/member-info/championships