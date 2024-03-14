The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting an open house to fundraise and educate.

The open house, which will be at the Interlakes Community Hall, will have various emergency services like BC Wildfire Service and South Cariboo Search and Rescue, along with CRD’s Fire Smart educator and Area L Director.

Fire Chief, Poul Beer says the goal is to get residents out to meet and talk with service representatives.

“We’ve been getting a lot of requests from the community about trying to learn how to help mitigate fire risk on their property around their houses and buildings.” says Beer.

“We’ve been hearing that, and this is why we set this open house up, so that members of the public can actually come out and have these conversations.”

Beer says they will also be doing a 50/50 draw, bottle drive and serving hot dogs by donation for the Interlakes Fire Department Society to help with anything that may go beyond their budget.

He added sometimes there may or may not be items that they need that isn’t covered, which is where the society comes into play.

The open house is set for March 23rd, starting from 10:00am until 2:00pm.