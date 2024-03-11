The Cariboo Regional District now has a FireSmart Educator.

Manager of Communications for the CRD Gerald Pinchbeck said Travis Flanagan has been given this new position that was made possible through a Union of BC Municipalities Grant.

“He’ll be focused on providing residents with information and educating them about FireSmart tactics that they can employ on their private properties to help make their home and their community more resilient to wildfires in our Region. Our Emergency Operations with wildfire has very much focus on preparing for emergencies, responding to emergencies, and recovering. This is the start of our fourth pillar of mitigation.”

Pinchbeck said Flanagan has begun initiating the CRD’s own FireSmart program with communications material and public event organization.

“Recently we had an information session in 108 Mile and saw 50 residents from that area come out to learn more about how to protect their homes from wildfires and also prepare themselves for emergencies.”

The Cariboo Regional District said fire protection and prevention isn’t new to Flanagan as he previously worked for BC Wildfire Service over ten seasons in a vast number of different positions that included Crew Member, Crew Leader, Assets Management Assistant and a Wildfire Assistant.

Flanagan also volunteered with the Williams Lake Fire Department responding to a number of emergencies and helping with the 2017 evacuations.

“The last several fire seasons have reminded us that we live on a landscape that’s shaped by wildfire,” Pinchbeck said, “and mitigation is a crucial component to recognizing that wildfire is an inherit risk of living in the Cariboo Chilcotin and is something that we have to accept rather than fear.”