The Province has made some changes to it’s small business rebate program, making it easier to apply.

The $10.5 million program is intended to help offset the costs to repair and prevent vandalism, but only around $71,000 had been given out.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA, Lorne Doerkson says he’s ecstatic with the changes being made.

“The notion that the government has now, probably under pressure from the business community and certainly myself and colleagues and other people involved in this, certainly applied enough pressure that clearly the government has made a decision to extend that time frame, and hopefully get this money into the hands of businesses that need it.”

The Province is also removing the requirement to provide an insurance claim, allowing self-installation of measures, and removing the requirement to demonstrate vandalism in the community.

Doerkson says that the root of the problem, being prolific offenders, will still be present for small businesses, and needs to be solved.

He notes businesses face repairs that can sometimes reach tens of thousands of dollars, and are unable to insure because it happens so often.

The province said in a release that the changes to the small business rebate program will be implemented in the coming weeks.