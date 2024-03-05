100 Mile House RCMP located a vehicle that was a part of a hit and run in Clinton the same day.

Police found the vehicle on March 3rd, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue with three male occupants inside, where the driver had symptoms of alcohol consumption.

After he was detained, Sergeant Brian Lamb says a search of the vehicle led to finding two firearms and ammunition.

“The driver was found to have a concealed knife hidden in a wrist bracelet as well as ammunition, which he was prohibited in possessing.” says Lamb.

“A male passenger was found to have a knife hidden in his sleeve, as well as a set of brass knuckles. The third occupant admitted to having the possession of the additional firearm, which he had no license to possess.”

Lamb says the passengers were also arrested, with all occupants facing firearm and other weapons related charges, and possession of a prohibited device.

He notes the incident is still under investigation, and believes there’s a lot more to it, but need to determine why they had these weapons in their possession.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.