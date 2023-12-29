The generosity of residents in the South Cariboo continues to shine on this year’s Starry Night’s fundraising efforts.

The South Cariboo Health Foundation is looking to equip the 100 Mile District Hospital with a Spacelabs Patient Monitoring computer all-in-one computer.

Public Relations and Fundraiser for the Organization, Brenda Devine, said it has the ability to monitor four beds providing important information used to check on a patient on an hour to hour basis.

The Annual Starry Night’s fundraiser began back in October and we asked Devine for an update on how it’s going.

“We’re over our target which is $80 to 86 thousand, not to sure exactly how far over but I would say we’re pushing $100 thousand. I wasn’t expecting that actually but then I wasn’t expecting that last year and we did really, really well.”

Devine added this is the most worthwhile event to be a part of and you get a great feeling knowing that people support this kind of fundraising.

“I know that the medical world is really struggling for recruitment and retention. So when we have really good equipment, and Doctors come up and they relieve up here or they put some time in like the three Doctors that give us some of their time in the Summer in Urology, when they see how great this equipment is, who wouldn’t want to come and spell off a little bit, it’s always a comment that’s made. That’s why we want to keep Starry Night’s going and I hope over the years it will keep going and growing,” Devine said.

The approximate value of the Spacelabs Patient Monitoring all-in-one computer is $80,000 and Devine noted that she is always absolutely amazed, year after year, how people support the South Cariboo Health Foundation’s fundraising efforts.

Last year their goal was $100,000 and they doubled that.