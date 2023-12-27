2024 will be a big year for Osisko Development as construction on the Cariboo Gold Project, a new underground mine near Wells, is anticipated to begin in the second quarter.

Osisko says it contingent on receiving the Mines Act and Environmental Management Act permits it needs from the provincial government.

2023 was also a big year for Osisko, as it received its Environmental Assessment Certificate, a process that involved more than 3 years of work.

Francois Vezina, Senior Vice President of Project Development, Technical Services and the Environment, says they are setting a new standard for mining in Canada.

“The project will use vast technical innovation and clean technology to extract resources in an environmentally safe manner.”

He says they aim to be a fully electric mine, which could be a first in the world.

“We’ll mine cleaner, greener, and quieter than any project underway in Canada-and we’re proud of that.”

The Cariboo Gold Project is expected to provide roughly 500 people with good, well-paying jobs, and the company expects it to inject millions of dollars into BC’s economy.