Central Cariboo Search and Rescue usually sees an uptick in call outs during winter.

Their more recent record for vehicle incident call outs was 10 in a 12 hour period.

Member and Public Relations Coordinator, Debra Bortolussi says they aren’t only caused by weather.

“We always see an increase in motor vehicle incidents as soon as we start getting that winter weather, and especially during the holiday season when we are seeing more distraction and impaired driving, which there is absolutely no excuse for.”

- Advertisement -

Bortolussi added that everyone should take the safe driving practices, which is using winter tires, having an emergency prepared kit, and taking extra time to plan your trip.

Emergency prepared kits include a shovel, some water, food, flashlights, and emergency blankets.

Another tips is having your headlights on when there’s fog or snow, even during the day, to make sure you’re visible to everyone.

She says that we can expect to see an increase in traffic, people being distracted and having lots on their mind, which makes the safe driving practices that much more important.