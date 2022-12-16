Ranchland Honda announced their car giveaway winner today, after people submitted letters to win.

Moe Kahn, Managing partner at Ranchland Honda was the one to announce the winner for the third year.

“This tradition was started by our previous managing partner Cory Herle, so we wanted to continue this tradition of giving back to the community and someone most deserving this time of the year.”

Amanda Klingner brought her parents and both her kids when her name was announced as the winner.

- Advertisement -

The vehicle that she gets to drive off in is a 2012 Honda Civic EXL.

Kahn said that they had 150 letters that were submitted, with 50 percent of it being people who were nominated. They broke it down to the top 20 contestants, then to the top four, then the winner.