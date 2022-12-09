One of three people charged in connection with a murder and attempted murder in Williams Lake has been sentenced to life in prison.

28-year old Jayson Gilbert also received a 10-year firearms prohibition and a no contact order.

He won’t be eligible for parole until 2037.

Gilbert pleaded guilty to second degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping in Supreme Court in Vancouver back in April.

- Advertisement -

The charges are in connection with the death of Branton Regner.

Williams Lake RCMP say that Regner and another individual were reported missing following an incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge in August of 2019.

Police say he was found deceased in the Fraser River a little over two weeks later.

Two other men were also charged in connection with this case.

Charges against Jordell Sellers were stayed by Crown Counsel, and Micheal Drynock went to trial and was found not guilty.