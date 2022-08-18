- Advertisement -

The City of Williams Lake can look forward to a new electric vehicle charging station, thanks to an agreement with BC Hydro.

The new charging station will be placed next to the current charging station, but it won’t take over an already existing parking space. The new space will be where the current shrub stands right next to 4th Avenue North.

One of the reasons for the addition of the new charging station is usage of the current one.

“At this point, there’s probably almost been since about 2020 when they first opened up, just with the one here, about 1300 charges.” says Rob Warnock, Director of Municipal Services for the City of Williams Lake.

Warnock added that Williams Lake could also potentially see more charging stations added at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

During City Council, it was noted that the charging stations could encourage residents and visitors to explore the downtown core while waiting for their vehicle to charge.

For more information on BC Hydro’s charging stations, you can check their website here.